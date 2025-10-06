403
Turkish activists describe treatment by Israel forces while detained
(MENAFN) Turkish participants from the Global Sumud Flotilla have reported experiencing physical and psychological mistreatment, racial insults, and harassment by Israeli authorities after their detention in international waters, while Turkish prosecutors continue investigating the incident.
A flight carrying activists detained by Israel during the flotilla raid landed Saturday at Istanbul Airport. The plane, which departed Ramon Airport in Eilat, Israel, arrived at 3:50 pm local time (12:50 GMT).
The flight brought back 137 humanitarian activists, including 36 Turkish and 23 Malaysian nationals.
Upon arrival in Istanbul, the detainees were taken to the Istanbul Forensic Medicine Institute for medical examinations before providing testimony to prosecutors as witnesses.
Hasmet Yazici recounted that his vessel was targeted by drones in open waters, causing physical harm and damaging the sail. Israeli assault boats harassed his ship, attempting to sink it before commandos boarded and took control.
Yazici described how activists were forced to sit on the concrete floor for three hours at the Ashdod port, with their hands tied behind their backs and heads pressed to the ground.
"When elderly and weak people who couldn't stay in that position for hours changed positions, they forced their heads to the ground by kicking them, handcuffing them in the position of prostration, and made them wait for one to two hours," he said.
He also recounted a female security officer’s racist remark: "Dirty Turks, you already smell bad."
When activists protested the comment as racist, they faced threats.
"They asked us why we entered Israeli territory without permission. I told them, 'We didn't enter Israeli territory; you forcibly took us from international waters.' They asked why we were going to Gaza. I said that there is genocide happening there, that they are killing children, that we were bringing humanitarian aid, and that we set off for Gaza in accordance with international law," Yazici said.
He added that he was pressured to sign three documents but refused since he did not understand Hebrew.
Bekir Develi described suffering psychological and physical abuse from Israeli soldiers.
His hands were tightly cuffed behind his back, leaving bruises.
Develi stated they received food only two days after detention but had no access to water for four days, and requests for water were met with physical violence.
