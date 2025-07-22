Ujjwala Yojana 2.0: Who's Eligible For Free Gas Connection?

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is one of the flagship welfare schemes launched by the Central Government to promote the use of clean cooking fuel among poor households.

Launched in 2016, the scheme has continuously benefited millions of women across India, especially those belonging to economically weaker sections. Under Ujjwala Yojana 2.0, eligible women can receive one free LPG cylinder every month without any cost.

Who can benefit from this scheme?

These benefits are specifically available to women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. Some key eligibility criteria are as follows:

- The applicant must be a woman aged 18 or above.

- She must possess a valid BPL card.

- Her bank account must be Aadhaar-linked for subsidy transfer.

- Only one connection is allowed per household.

Men are not eligible under this scheme. Only one woman per family can apply.

Required Documents for Application

To avail the benefits of Ujjwala Yojana, applicants need to submit several documents for verification. These include:

- Aadhaar card of the applicant and other adult family members

- State-issued Ration card

- Bank account number and IFSC code

- Proof of address

- E-KYC is mandatory for states other than Assam and Meghalaya

- Additional KYC document to confirm family members

Ensure documents are accurate and match government records to avoid delays.

How to Apply for Free Gas Connection Online?

Here's a simple step-by-step guide to apply for a new LPG connection under Ujjwala Yojana 2.0:

1. Visit the official website at []().

2. Click on the link to apply for a new Ujjwala 2.0 connection.

3. Choose your gas agency: HP Gas, Bharat Gas, or Indane.

4. Fill in your personal details like name, mobile number, address, distributor name, and area pin code.

5. Upload the required documents as asked.

6. Submit the application form.

After verification, a new gas connection with a free LPG cylinder will be provided.