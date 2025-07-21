Election Surge By Rightwing Populist Sanseito Party Shakes Japan

MENAFN - Asia Times) Japan held elections for its upper house, the House of Councillors, on July 20. The vote proved a challenge for the conservative ruling Liberal Democratic party (LDP), which has been reeling from corruption scandals , rising prices and US tariffs on Japanese exports .

The ruling coalition, composed of the LDP and its junior partner, Kōmeitō, lost its majority in the house. While the center-left Constitutional Democratic party maintained its position as the largest opposition group, the breakout success of the election was that of Sanseitō, an ultranationalist populist party.

Sanseitō successfully framed immigration as a central issue in the election campaign, with the provocative slogan“Japanese First.” The party won 14 seats in the 248-seat chamber, a substantial jump from the single seat it won in the last election in 2022.

Sanseitō calls itself a party of“ordinary Japanese citizens with the same mindset who came together.” It was formed in 2020 by Sōhei Kamiya, a conservative career politician who served as a city councillor in Suita, a city in Osaka Prefecture, before being elected to the House of Councillors.

Although Sanseitō was initially known for its stance against the Covid-19 vaccine, it has more recently campaigned on an anti-foreigner and anti-immigration platform. The party, which also holds three seats in the powerful lower house, has quickly gained seats in regional and national elections. It most recently won three seats in Tokyo's prefectural elections in June 2025.

Sanseitō is“anti-globalist,” urging voters to feel proud of their ethnicity and culture. Polls suggest the party is popular among younger men aged between 18 and 30.