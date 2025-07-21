Fredericksburg Fitness Studio Expands, Opening Second Location In Downtown Fredericksburg

Jennifer Scherer, a registered dietitian nutritionist, medical exercise specialist, certified personal trainer, and owner of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio

Fredericksburg Fitness Studio

Fredericksburg Fitness Studio

Fredericksburg Fitness Studio, a private personal training studio, is opening in downtown Fredericksburg to offer a full range of private services.

- Jennifer Scherer owner of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- One of the most beloved private workout studios in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is expanding due to its popularity. Their second location is located in downtown Fredericksburg at 541 William Street. Those looking for an effective workout experience can explore all that they have to offer, including private personal training, Pilates, recovery services, and guidance from a registered dietitian-led nutrition therapy. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place August 1, 2025 at 4:00 p.m., will be attended by Mayor Kerry Devine, and is open to the public.

“We are so excited to open this second location in our growing business,” said Jennifer Scherer, a registered dietitian nutritionist, medical exercise specialist, certified personal trainer, and owner of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio . "We love being able to help people assess and reach their fitness and wellness goals.”

Unlike most gyms, Fredericksburg Fitness Studio doesn't offer membership programs. They are focused on providing an individually tailored approach to fitness and wellness, helping people to rehab and reach goals that they may struggle with on their own or at other gyms. Their customized fitness programs are available by appointment only, and many participants have been referred to them by doctors and physical therapists.

The newest location features all four core services that Fredericksburg Fitness Studio offers under one roof. These include private personal training, private Pilates (including mat, reformer, tower, arc, chair, and core align), registered dietitian-led nutrition therapy, and recovery services, such as massage, assisted stretching, myofascial release, and mobility work.

The studio offers the 541 Method, its signature approach focused on total transformation, both inside and out. It features 5 pillars, 4 services, all built around one thing: you. These include:

Fitness – innovative, customized training based on professional movement screening.

Nutrition – sustainable eating for energy, fat loss, and longevity.

Recovery – holistic tools to reduce pain, improve mobility, and manage stress.

Social Support – a welcoming and uplifting environment that fosters genuine connection.

Education – empowering clients to understand their bodies and build lasting habits.

There are also exclusive offerings with their 5-4-1 Method semi-private Pilates session, which includes 5 apparatuses (reformer, mat, tower, arc, chair), 4 exercises (each 1 minute, 2 sets), and 1 full hour. Master-level Pilates instructors teach the session in a small, high-touch format.

“If you have fitness and wellness goals you want to achieve, reach out to us," added Scherer. "We would love to assess those goals and see if we can help give you the tools and guidance to make it happen. We've helped many people and can't wait to serve those in the downtown area, too!”

Pilates utilizes a combination of simple, repetitive exercises to strengthen and improve core muscles and flexibility. It has been used to help people with a variety of conditions, including chronic low back pain. In the journal Healthcare, a study reports that Pilates has a positive impact on core muscle strength and can serve as an intervention for individuals living with chronic low back pain.

Scherer recently teamed up with her husband, financial strategist Jeff Smith, and owner of Fredericksburg-based The Retirement Smith, to launch a podcast. The podcast focuses on holistic wellness and retirement financial planning. The Fitness & Finance Radio podcast explores essential topics that people need to know about maintaining their health and how it can impact their overall finances in retirement. Some of the podcast's focuses have been on fitness, managing finances, not allowing others to derail your success, determining if you are doing enough, return on investment, overeating and overspending, childhood food and money habits, and more.

Their reformer Pilates fitness training program is a fun and unique exercise method with many benefits. The reformer can be used while sitting, standing, or lying down, providing a great workout. The program helps with strength, flexibility, balance, coordination, core control, and other key areas. To learn more about Fredericksburg Fitness Studio, visit the site: .

About Fredericksburg Fitness Studio

Founded in 2008, Fredericksburg Fitness Studio offers personalized fitness programs, nutrition coaching, and medical training. The private personal training studio was started by Jennifer Scherer, who has a background in human physiology, anatomy, nutrition, weight training, and exercise, and is also a registered dietitian. The studio has a team to help people reach their health and wellness goals. To learn more, visit the site at: .

###

Sources:

Healthcare. Pilates to Improve Core Muscle Activation in Chronic Low Back Pain. May 2023. #:~:text=Pilates%20is%20argued%20to%20improve,with%20chronic%20low%20back%20pain .

Cher Murphy

Cher Murphy PR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.