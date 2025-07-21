403
Kremlin recognizes Russia-Azerbaijan tension
(MENAFN) The Kremlin acknowledged on Monday that ties between Russia and Azerbaijan have entered a “difficult period,” as Azerbaijan announced plans to pursue international legal action regarding a deadly plane crash involving Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) in Kazakhstan last year, which claimed 38 lives.
“Sometimes, it happens that difficult periods occur in the relations of the two countries. Now is one of such periods,” said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov during a press conference in Moscow. He expressed hope for the situation to improve, emphasizing that “cooperation between the two countries brings mutual benefit,” and pointing to a “solid foundation” underpinning their bilateral relationship.
Strains in the relationship have been growing. In June, Azerbaijan cancelled cultural events scheduled in Russia, citing the deaths of its citizens during a police operation in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg. The Azerbaijani government described the incident as involving “targeted and extrajudicial killings and acts of violence against Azerbaijanis based on their ethnicity.”
Addressing the issue, Peskov stated that “law-abiding” Azerbaijani citizens in Russia “enjoy well-deserved respect,” while those who break the law are “prosecuted according to the law.” He also stressed the importance of mutual respect between citizens of both nations, saying, “It is very important for us that Russians are respected in Azerbaijan.”
On the subject of the December AZAL plane crash in Kazakhstan, which killed all 38 passengers, Peskov confirmed that Russian authorities are still investigating the incident.
