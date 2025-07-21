403
Indonesia witnesses significant surge in rice production
(MENAFN) Indonesia has experienced a significant surge in rice production, marking a 48% increase, President Prabowo Subianto announced. The country's government rice reserves have now reached 4.2 million tons.
On July 21, 2025, farmers were seen actively harvesting and processing rice in Sanggung village, located in the Sukoharjo regency of Central Java Province—one of Indonesia's key agricultural regions.
The notable rise in output reflects recent improvements in agricultural practices and national efforts to strengthen food security.
