Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indonesia witnesses significant surge in rice production

Indonesia witnesses significant surge in rice production


2025-07-21 08:42:15
(MENAFN) Indonesia has experienced a significant surge in rice production, marking a 48% increase, President Prabowo Subianto announced. The country's government rice reserves have now reached 4.2 million tons.

On July 21, 2025, farmers were seen actively harvesting and processing rice in Sanggung village, located in the Sukoharjo regency of Central Java Province—one of Indonesia's key agricultural regions.

The notable rise in output reflects recent improvements in agricultural practices and national efforts to strengthen food security.

MENAFN21072025000045017281ID1109826626

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search