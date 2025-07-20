Kabul's Water Crisis Deepens: A Modern Capital On The Verge Of Running Dry

Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, is hurtling toward an unprecedented environmental and humanitarian disaster. According to Mercy Corps, a leading international humanitarian NGO, the city may soon become the first modern capital in history to run completely dry.

The situation is worsening by the day. Families across the city line up before sunrise to collect limited water from tankers or wells, often sacrificing meals, income, and even education to do so.“We don't have access to drinking water at all,” said Raheela, a 42-year-old mother of four.“Water shortage is a huge problem affecting our daily life. We are deeply concerned.”

The report by Mercy Corps, warns that this water shortage is far more than a resource issue.“This is a health crisis, an economic crisis, and a humanitarian emergency all in one,” said Marianna Von Zahn, Mercy Corps' Afghanistan Director of Programs.

Driven by rapid population growth, severe over-extraction, climate shifts, and mismanagement, Kabul's groundwater reserves are being depleted faster than they can be replenished. The city now extracts 44 million cubic meters more water each year than nature can restore, causing boreholes to run dry at alarming rates. Nearly half of Kabul's wells have already gone dry, the NGO reported.

For families like Raheela's, who rely entirely on water tankers, every drop is expensive. They are forced to stretch their already fragile finances to afford daily water needs.“We hope for more rain, but if things get worse, I don't know how we'll survive,” she told CNN.

Others, like Ahmad Yasin, have spent months saving money to dig backyard wells. After spending $550 on digging a 120-meter well, he and his family still cannot drink the water, which must be boiled extensively due to contamination. Mercy Corps says that up to 80% of Kabul's groundwater is polluted, largely due to pit latrines and unregulated industrial waste.

The health effects are dire. Diarrhea, vomiting, and waterborne illnesses are common. Residents fall ill just by brushing their teeth or drinking water at restaurants.“We often get sick from the water – even in public places,” said Sayed Hamed, a government worker living with his children and elderly parents in northwest Kabul.

The problem is compounded by climate change.“We are getting more and more rain, but less and less snow,” explained Najibullah Sadid, a water researcher.“Snow used to slowly recharge our groundwater. Now flash floods just run off, offering no benefit to aquifers.”

Experts estimate that if current trends continue, Kabul could run out of groundwater entirely by 2030, according to UNICEF. The city's future hangs in the balance, especially for women and children. Under Taliban restrictions, women face great difficulty even fetching water, as they must be accompanied by a male guardian. Many young girls and boys now skip school just to help carry water for their families.

Political factors have worsened the crisis. Since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, development aid has been cut drastically. The freeze on USAID funds - especially after U.S. President Trump's decision in early 2025 to suspend further assistance - has left water and sanitation efforts underfunded. Only $8 million of the $264 million required for Kabul's water infrastructure has been delivered.

Years ago, Raheela's family moved to their neighborhood for affordable rent and access to water from the mosque. Now, she fears they may soon be displaced once again.“If the water runs out completely,” she said,“we'll have no choice but to leave. But where will we go?”

