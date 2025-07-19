QNB Group Announces Successful Issue Of Bonds Amounting To USD 1 Billion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: QNB Group announced the successful completion of a bond issuance under its Medium Term Note Programme in the international capital markets.

In a statement today, the group said: "under this programme, a five year, USD1 billion tranche was launched earlier today on 17 July 2025".

The Reg S issue attracted phenomenal interest from key global investors leading to the issuance being heavily oversubscribed, with peak orders at 3 times the issue size.

Further the pricing on the bonds tightened significantly with the final pricing at 70 bps over US Treasury compared to the initial pricing of 100 basis points over US Treasury. The coupon on the bond is 4.50 percent.

The order book reflected significant interest across various geographies with key interest from Asian investors. The book included several names new to QNB and the region.

Senior Executive Vice President for QNB Group Treasury and Financial Institutions Noor Mohammed Al Naimi said that the landmark transaction is a testament to investors' confidence in QNB Group's financial strength and its position as the largest financial institution in the MEA region.

The proceeds of this issue will be utilized for general banking purposes.