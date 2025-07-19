Human Trafficking Continues To Outpace Enforcement Response: Rajasthan DGP

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, July 19 (IANS) Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Sharma on Saturday acknowledged that despite ongoing efforts, the scale of the human trafficking problem continues to outpace enforcement response.

“Trafficking is a global and national crisis, but our response is still insufficient,” said the DGP while addressing a brainstorming conference on human trafficking, organised by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Rajasthan Police.

The DGP raised concerns over children falling back into trafficking networks after rescue, pointing to gaps in coordination between police, government departments, and NGOs.

Sharma stressed the need for deep, sustained investigations to identify the masterminds behind trafficking rackets.

“Are we prosecuting the real perpetrators or simply the individuals found at the crime scene?” he asked, urging officers to build watertight cases for successful convictions.

The event brought together senior police officials, field officers, and stakeholders to formulate a more coordinated and robust strategy against all forms of human trafficking, from bonded labour and sex trafficking to cross-border and online child sexual exploitation.

Director General, Human Rights and AHTU, Malini Agarwal, emphasised the importance of understanding evolving trafficking trends, enhancing investigative capacity, victim rescue and rehabilitation, and strict legal action against offenders.

Highlighting the socio-economic roots of trafficking, she cited the 2024 ILO report, which estimated the annual global profits from human trafficking to be \$236 billion - a staggering 37 per cent increase since 2014.

Director General of Intelligence Sanjay Agarwal urged officers to focus on the often-overlooked rural origins of trafficking, particularly where children are seen begging or vending on the streets.

He highlighted the use of technology by traffickers and called on law enforcement to counter with advanced digital tools and cyber intelligence.

As part of the conference, a resource booklet titled 'Vimukt' was released, offering best practices and case studies on anti-trafficking operations. A multilingual awareness poster was also unveiled for display in police stations and public institutions to educate frontline officers and communities.

Sessions covered a wide spectrum, from traditional bonded labour practices in rural Rajasthan to modern digital threats like AI-enabled commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC) via social media.

According to NCRB data (2022), Rajasthan recorded 117 cases of human trafficking that year. Of the 461 rescued victims, 432 were subjected to forced labour, making it the most prevalent form.

Experts noted that Rajasthan's geographic position makes it both a source and a transit region for trafficking networks, with vulnerable populations often deceived by false job offers and marriage promises.