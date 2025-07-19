Police Foil J & K Cong Protest March Demanding Statehood Restoration

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police on Saturday foiled a protest march by Congress leaders and workers here, seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Led by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra, the workers gathered at the party office here, with plans to march towards the office of the divisional commissioner to submit a memorandum.

However, police personnel closed the main gate of the party office from outside, preventing the march, they said.

Speaking to reporters, Karra said they were stopped by police from taking out the protest march.

“We wanted to reiterate our demand for statehood and submit a memorandum on our demands,” he said.

Karra said several party leaders were stopped from reaching the Congress office.

“We have been informed that many of our leaders and workers have been stopped at different places and not allowed to reach here. This is an undemocratic act on the part of the administration, and it reeks of their frustration,” Karra added.

The protestors later dispersed peacefully.