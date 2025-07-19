Fiji Police Force Prepares To Embark On Major Reforms

MENAFN - IANS) Suva, July 19 (IANS) The Fiji Police Force is preparing to embark on a major transformation, with a wave of reforms aimed at strengthening visibility, accountability, and public trust.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirmed this week that the force is set to introduce body-worn cameras, roll out major station upgrades, and begin the recruitment of 1,000 new officers.

Tudravu said the body camera initiative will be a cornerstone of the Force's strategy to improve transparency and operational conduct. But, he stressed, it is not a simple matter of handing out cameras to officers on patrol.

"It's not just about issuing equipment. It's a system that needs to be built from the ground up," he said.

The rollout will require significant back-end infrastructure, including secure storage facilities, digital systems to offload and manage footage, and training programmes to ensure officers understand both the technical and legal responsibilities associated with using the devices, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Body-worn cameras are an accountability tool, but they're also about building confidence -- for our officers and for the public," Tudravu said.

While questions were raised about the often-inconsistent police presence in public spaces, particularly in high-risk areas or hotspots for petty crime. Tudravu acknowledged the concern but clarified that police deployment decisions are largely decentralised and fall under the command of divisional heads.

"Our divisional commanders manage their resources depending on what's happening on the ground. There may be times when you'll see more officers on foot patrol and other times when the presence is more subdued," he explained.

He added that the force continuously monitors operational needs and adjusts accordingly, although this flexible model does mean that some communities may see variable levels of police visibility.

These reforms come at a time when policing across the Pacific region is facing new pressures, from cybercrime and drug trafficking to increased demands for community engagement and transparency.

With the rollout of body-worn cameras, increased recruitment, and better-resourced stations, the Fiji Police Force is aiming to build a more accountable, responsive and modern institution, Tudravu said.