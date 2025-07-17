Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - NFI Group Inc. : Today unveils a major range-boosting innovation for its Xcelsior CHARGE FCTM 40-foot hydrogen fuel cell-electric bus. The new optional hydrogen four-tank-module significantly extends vehicle and operational flexibility, adding 17.5 additional kilograms of onboard fuel capacity. NFI Group Inc. shares T are trading up $0.79 at $19.10.

