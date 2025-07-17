403
Ukrainian drone crash harms three Russian children
(MENAFN) At least three children were injured after a Ukrainian drone crashed into a residential building in the southern Russian city of Voronezh early Thursday, according to local authorities.
Voronezh Region Governor Aleksandr Gusev stated that Russian air defenses destroyed at least five drones over the city and its suburbs overnight, but one UAV struck the upper floors of a high-rise apartment block on Aivazovsky Street.
“Two boys born in 2009 and 2013 were hospitalized with head injuries and abrasions,” Gusev said. “A girl born in 2009 sustained cuts to her arms and legs and was treated at the scene.”
Residents reported hearing a loud buzz followed by an explosion around 3 a.m. local time. Eyewitnesses described the drone flying low over rooftops before crashing into the building, causing smoke and dust to pour from the upper floors.
Emergency crews responded immediately, and authorities arranged temporary shelter for residents of at least four damaged apartments.
Photos shared online show a large hole on the 16th floor of the building, and several parked vehicles damaged by falling debris.
