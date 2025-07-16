Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Size To Reach USD 8.81 Bn In 2032, Fueled By Rising Disease Incidence

The Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.20 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.81 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2025 to 2032. The market for sickle cell disease treatment is poised for significant growth, driven by several key factors. Rising awareness of the disease, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and increased investments in research and development are fueling demand for more effective treatments. A growing focus on curative approaches-particularly stem cell and gene therapies-signals strong potential for long-term progress. While current medications primarily manage symptoms, emerging pipeline therapies show promise in reducing the overall disease burden and may lead to improved reimbursement scenarios, further supporting market expansion

Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Key Takeaways

Based on treatment type, blood transfusion segment is anticipated to account for a revenue of about USD 1.37 Bn in 2025.

By age group, adult category is expected to account for nearly 2/5 of the global sickle cell disease treatment market share in 2025.

In terms of route of administration, oral segment will likely account for around USD 1.76 Bn in 2025.

North America is set to retain its market dominance, accounting for more than one-third of the total revenue share in 2025. This can be attributed to strong presence of leading pharmaceutical companies and availability of advanced sickle cell disease treatment options.

As per Coherent Market Insights' latest sickle cell disease treatment market analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth, owing to rising patient awareness and increasing government support.

Rising Incidence of Sickle Cell Disease Propelling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest sickle cell disease treatment market report highlights key factors driving the industry's growth. One such driver is the increasing global incidence of sickle cell disease (SCD).

Sickle cell disease (SCD), a hereditary blood disorder, continues to pose a significant global health challenge, especially in developing and underdeveloped regions of Asia and Africa. The rising prevalence of SCD is expected to boost growth of the sickle cell disease treatment market.

According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), around 7 to 8 million people globally live with sickle cell disease. As the number of sickle cell disease cases increases, so will the demand for sickle cell disease treatments.

Patients with SCD are increasingly opting for treatments like blood transfusion and pharmacotherapy to mitigate symptoms and improve quality of life. High spending on these interventions will likely increase the overall sickle cell disease treatment market value.

Limited Access and High Treatment Costs Restraining Market Growth

The future sickle cell disease treatment market outlook appears optimistic, driven by rising prevalence of sickle cell disease and increasing need for safe and effective treatment. However, the market faces challenges like high cost and limited access to advanced sickle cell disease treatments.

Bone marrow transplants, gene therapy, and other advanced therapies are expensive. This deters patients from opting for these treatments, thereby limiting the sickle cell disease treatment market demand.

Low availability of advanced treatments is also limiting sickle cell disease treatment market growth to some extent. SCD-prone regions like Sub-Saharan Africa have an underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure. This hampers to diagnostic tools and specialized treatments, further constraining the expansion of sickle cell disease treatment market.

Increasing Government Initiatives Creating Growth Opportunities

Governments and NGOs across the world are increasingly launching initiatives aimed at improving early diagnosis and treatment. For instance, in July 2023, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission.

The new mission seeks to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem by 2047. It is expected to significantly enhance early diagnosis and treatment of SCD in India. Such initiatives are expected to foster growth of the sickle cell disease treatment market during the assessment period.

Impact of AI on the Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is gradually transforming the SCD treatment landscape. It enhances early detection as well as accelerates clinical therapy development. In diagnostic care, AI-enhanced tools can identify sickle cells with higher accuracy, facilitating early detection.

Similarly, in clinical care, AI algorithms analyzing vitals like heart rate and blood pressure provide more objective pain-level assessments than patient-reported scales. This enables tailored pain management and dosage optimization.

Emerging Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Trends

A prominent trend observed in the sickle cell disease treatment industry is the adoption of gene therapy. Patients and healthcare professionals prefer to opt for gene therapies due to their high effectiveness.

Ongoing advancements in genetic therapies, as well as gene-editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9, are revolutionizing the sickle cell disease treatment industry. These innovations offer a new ray of hope for patients with SCD by aiming to cure the disease at its genetic root, rather than just managing its symptoms.

Sickle cell disease treatment companies are rigorously investing in research and development to create safer and effective pharmacotherapies that target different aspects of SCD. Development and approval of Oxbryta and Adakveo demonstrate this trend. Similarly, new clinical trials are being initiated to explore innovative sickle cell disease treatment options.

Regulatory bodies like FDA and EMA are also contributing to sickle cell disease treatment industry expansion. They are expediting the approval process for sickle cell disease therapies to tackle the global burden.

Analyst's View

“The global sickle cell disease treatment market is poised to record robust growth, driven primarily by rising prevalence of SCD, increasing diagnostic rates, favorable government support, and advancements in gene therapies,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava.“On the other hand, high cost of advanced sickle cell disease therapies and limited availability will likely slow down market growth.”

