BAY Miner Launches Zero-Fee Bitcoin Cloud Mining For All Users-Empowering Global Access To Passive Crypto Income

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New BAY Miner feature eliminates all mining fees, giving users 100% of their crypto earnings with zero equipment, zero maintenance, and zero commissions.

Boston, Massachusetts, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin maintains momentum above $118,000 and decentralized finance sees increasing institutional support, BAY Miner is once again transforming the landscape of crypto participation. Today, the company officially launched its Zero-Fee Mining Program , a game-changing initiative allowing users worldwide to mine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies without incurring any service fees-ensuring users retain 100% of their crypto earnings.

This move further solidifies BAY Miner's position as a global leader in accessible and sustainable cloud mining. Built on AI-powered optimization and green energy infrastructure, BAY Miner enables users to mine cryptocurrency directly from their smartphones, with no hardware, no maintenance, and now-no fees.





BAY Miner Redefines the Crypto Mining Model with Fee-Free, Mobile-First Cloud Mining

Zero Commission on Mining Rewards

With the Zero-Fee Mining Program, BAY Miner removes all platform charges on mining earnings. Users receive the full value of their mined assets without deductions.

AI-Optimized Hash Rate Allocation

Smart algorithms manage and distribute computing power in real-time, optimizing mining efficiency for BTC, ETH, and XRP across dynamic market conditions.

Fully Mobile, Hardware-Free Mining

No mining rigs, servers, or cooling systems are needed. Users simply manage their accounts and track earnings from the BAY Miner mobile app.

Eco-Conscious Infrastructure

BAY Miner's operations are backed by renewable energy sources, contributing to a cleaner crypto mining ecosystem.

Daily Payouts with Real-Time Visibility

Mining earnings are settled automatically every 24 hours. Users can view live income data through the platform's real-time dashboard.

Accessible to All Experience Levels

The system is designed for both first-time users and seasoned crypto miners. No technical background is required.

How to Start Zero-Fee Bitcoin Mining with BAY Miner

Download the BAY Miner App

Visit or download the app from the official platform .

Register Using Your Email

No identity verification or KYC documents required-just a simple email-based registration process.

Activate Your Free Cloud Mining Contract

Every new user receives a free starter contract upon signup, allowing instant mining with no upfront cost.

Mine Bitcoin, Ethereum, or XRP-No Equipment Needed

Your smartphone becomes your gateway to passive crypto earnings-no hardware or configuration required.

Track and Receive Earnings Automatically

Mining payouts are processed daily. Earnings are visible in real-time via the income dashboard.

Withdraw or Reinvest When Ready

Once your balance reaches $100, you can withdraw to your preferred crypto wallet or reinvest in mining upgrades.

USD-Pegged Contracts Provide Price Stability

To protect users from crypto price volatility, BAY Miner pegs all cloud mining contracts to the U.S. dollar. Users can fund accounts with major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 & TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL).

All crypto deposits are automatically converted to USD at the current exchange rate and locked in to preserve the mining contract's value. Upon withdrawal, users can convert back to their preferred cryptocurrency.

BAY Miner's Continued Rise as a Global Cloud Mining Leader

Amid rising economic uncertainty and a growing demand for digital income, BAY Miner provides a safe, scalable, and sustainable avenue for passive earnings.

. 10+ Million Users Worldwide

Adopted across more than 180 countries and territories

. Green Energy Infrastructure

Aligned with ESG goals and carbon-conscious mining standards

. Daily, Automated Payouts

BTC, ETH, or XRP deposited directly every 24 hours

. No Hardware Required-Fully Mobile Mining

Accessible from any smartphone with no technical setup

. Free Entry and Flexible Upgrades

Free initial contracts and optional tiered upgrades to grow returns

. Secure and Transparent Operations

Live dashboards and institutional-grade backend infrastructure

With its no-fee model, renewable mining backbone, and mobile-first accessibility, BAY Miner continues to break down barriers to crypto participation. The company is well-positioned to lead the next wave of digital asset mining in 2025 and beyond.

Start Earning with Fee-Free Cloud Mining

Users from all backgrounds can now start earning crypto daily without fees or hardware. Setup takes just minutes.

Website: /

Email: ...

Download App: #/app





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

