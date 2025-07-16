Dr. Tamara Patzer Launches Laserlocal Network: A Community Wellness Platform For Class IV Laser Doctors

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Tamara Patzer, co-author of Beyond the Beam, launches LaserLocal Network-a done-for-you media hub for Class IV Laser Doctors, blending local outreach and national visibility to attract patients and build authority. Endorsed by Relief Now Laser Pain Centers.







In an era where health, wellness, and connection are more important than ever, Dr. Tamara Patzer , bestselling co-author of Beyond the Beam with Paul Schweet, is unveiling a new national initiative that blends cutting-edge regenerative laser care with hyper-local community engagement. The LaserLocal Network is designed specifically for Class IV Laser Doctors who want to expand their visibility, attract ideal patients, and become trusted wellness leaders in their communities.

More than a marketing tool, the LaserLocal Network is a fun, wellness-forward lifestyle hub tailored to each doctor's city or town. It includes a fully managed, done-for-you service that brings local voices, families, and businesses together with the doctor's mission of healing and education.

“We're not just building authority for the doctor-we're creating an ecosystem that supports healthy living, community stories, and trust,” says Dr. Patzer, founder of the Voice Authority Network and co-publisher of SunCoast Voice Network.

A Turnkey Solution for Doctors

Each participating Class IV Laser Doctor receives a fully branded LaserLocal



Hub , which includes:



Custom feature articles about the doctor's practice and approach

Educational content on Class IV laser therapies

Wellness lifestyle features: fitness, nutrition, recovery, and aging well

A local podcast segment highlighting success stories and local wellness influencers

Community spotlight articles featuring local volunteers, pet adoptions, events, and family-friendly activities

Syndicated press releases to over 200 media outlets Visibility in newsletters, podcasts, and across top-rated platforms

Trusted Authority, Local Heart

Dr. Patzer's award-winning visibility system is based on the TKLLTYes



framework- Trust, Know, Like, Love, Thank You, Yes -which positions healthcare providers as trusted experts first, long before a patient ever makes an appointment.

She explains:“People don't just buy services-they align with values. When your practice is associated with wellness, positivity, and contribution, people are drawn to you.”

This program was designed to go beyond ads and websites. It creates content that AI engines like Google, Siri, Alexa, and ChatGPT can find, suggest, and trust, giving local doctors the same authority-building media strategies that billion-dollar brands use.

Community at the Core

Each LaserLocal hub invites real community members to participate through local contests, photo sharing, neighborhood stories, and event calendars. It's not just about the doctor-it's about becoming a beacon of trust and a true community wellness center.

“We use LaserLocal as a core part of our organic patient attraction system at Relief Now Laser Pain Centers,” says Paul Schweet , Executive Director of LaserMasters LLC.“Dr. Patzer is the real deal. We've worked with her since 2017 because she is the leader in innovative medical marketing. Her strategies aren't just theory-they're proven to work for medical professionals who want to build trust and visibility in their communities.”

Paul Schweet is a seasoned strategist, dynamic speaker, and advocate for innovative healthcare solutions. With over 25 years of experience across healthcare, wellness, and technology, he specializes in optimizing sales teams and building sustainable, patient-centered growth systems. As a key executive at Relief Now®, Schweet champions the message of“Ditch the Drugs and Skip the Scalpel” through Class IV laser therapy and non-invasive pain relief.

Real-World Impact

Dr. Patzer has already helped Class IV Laser Doctors across the country gain visibility through bestselling books, podcasts, and Times Square billboard appearances. Her work with co-author Paul Schweet on Beyond the Beam brought national attention to the power of laser therapy, making it accessible and relatable for families seeking alternatives to pain and inflammation.

Now, the LaserLocal Network gives every doctor a chance to have their own media platform-one that uplifts their message while serving their neighbors.

“This is visibility with purpose,” Dr. Patzer adds.“It's how we educate the public, attract ideal patients, and become part of the solution.”

Join the Movement

Doctors interested in launching their own LaserLocal Wellness Hub can contact Dr. Tamara Patzer for a discovery call. Limited founding doctor positions are available by invitation only.

LinkedIn – Dr. Tamara Patzer Business Innovators Radio Network – Top 5% Podcast Globally

Video Link:

About Dr. Tamara Patzer

Dr. Patzer is a visibility expert, publisher, and bestselling author. She is the founder of the Voice Authority Network and SunCoast Voice Network and co-author of Beyond the Beam: The Power of Class IV Laser Therapy with Paul Schweet. Her mission is to help purpose-driven professionals become found, seen, and heard through strategic media placements, community storytelling, and trusted authority.