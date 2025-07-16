403
Syria: Israeli Air Strikes Target Southern Daraa City
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, July 16 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces have airstrikes on multiple locations across Syria's southern Daraa city, Syria's state news agency reported on Wednesday.
The Syrian capital Damascus was also the target of air bombardments by Israeli occupation forces, where one person was killed and 18 others wounded, according to SANA news agency.
Israeli occupation forces have intensified air strikes against Syria at a time where civil clashes have raged in the southern predominantly Druze city of Sweida, in which scores of people were left either dead or injured. (end)
