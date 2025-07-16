Stowers Institute Appoints Kristin Bechard As Chief Financial Officer And Treasurer

Her prior experience also includes key financial roles at American Century Investments and Arthur Andersen.

In her new role at the Stowers Institute, Bechard will lead long-range financial planning and the annual budgeting process, serve as a primary liaison with American Century Investments and BioMed Valley Discoveries , and oversee financial operations for the Stowers Graduate School .

Her appointment reflects the Institute's continued commitment to operational excellence and to advancing the vision of our founders , Jim and Virginia Stowers, through strategic financial leadership that supports world-class research.

"Kristin's proven track record of financial stewardship and her deep commitment to mission-driven work make her an exceptional addition to our team," said Alejandro Sánchez Alvarado, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of the Stowers Institute. "Her expertise will be instrumental as we chart a sustainable course for advancing our scientific mission well into the future."

Bechard holds both a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting and a master's degree in Accounting and Information Systems from the University of Kansas. In 2015, she was named CFO of the Year by the Kansas City Business Journal.

About the Stowers Institute for Medical Research

Founded in 1994 through the generosity of Jim Stowers, founder of American Century Investments, and his wife, Virginia, the Stowers Institute for Medical Research is a non-profit, biomedical research organization with a focus on foundational research. Its mission is to expand our understanding of the secrets of life and improve life's quality through innovative approaches to the causes, treatment, and prevention of diseases.

The Institute consists of 20 independent research programs. Of the approximately 500 members, over 370 are scientific staff that include principal investigators, technology center directors, postdoctoral scientists, graduate students, and technical support staff. Learn more about the Institute at about its graduate program at

