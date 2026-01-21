T20 World Cup Impasse Worsens As Pakistan Backs Bangladesh's Stance

On Tuesday, a day before a final call is expected from the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Bangladesh's participation for the T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote to ICC supporting Bangladesh's stance of not wanting to play their fixtures in India due to political turmoil between both nations.

Also, as per ESPNCricinfo, it is understood that ICC has called for a board meeting on Wednesday to address Bangladesh's decision to have their matches relocated outside India because of "security and safety concerns".

Recommended For You

However, while PCB's entry in this entire episode could raise eyebrows, it is likely to have no impact on the T20 World Cup schedule as ICC stands firm with its stance of having Bangladesh play all their matches in India.

Both sides, BCB and ICC, stuck to their stance during their discussion last week and a deadline was set for January 21 (Wednesday) to decide the final call on Bangladesh's participation in the tournament.

This deadline was notably later denied by BCB.

PCB's late involvement in the issue comes deep into the impasse that has not been resolved yet. There have been media reports suggesting that PCB is willing to stage Bangladesh's games in Pakistan and was also reviewing Pakistan's own participation on the basis of the decision Bangladesh faces.

The PCB has not made any official comment on the matter, as per ESPNCricinfo.

The row erupted on January 3 when the IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders were ordered by India's cricket board to drop Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, sparking fury in Dhaka the refusal to travel to India.

This move resulted in BCB urging ICC to relocate their T20 WC matches outside India out of concerns for players' "safety and security".

Indian media reported that Bangladesh had been told to agree to play in India by Wednesday or risk being kicked out of the tournament.

But the Dhaka government said they would not be pressured into changing their stance.

"We have logically requested a change of venue for valid reasons," Asif Nazrul, Youth and Sports Adviser in the Bangladesh interim government, told the state-run BSS news agency late Tuesday.

"We cannot be forced to play in India through illogical pressure or unreasonable coercion."

The T20 World Cup begins in a little over two weeks on February 7, with Bangladesh's four group matches to be played in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das said he had no idea if the team would take part.

"From where I stand, I'm uncertain, everyone is uncertain," Das told reporters after a domestic match on Tuesday, asking back: "Are you sure we will play the World Cup?"

"I think at this moment, the whole of Bangladesh is uncertain," he added in comments reported by Dhaka's Prothom Alo newspaper.

Sources in Colombo said Sri Lanka had not been contacted about hosting Bangladesh's matches.

One suggestion is that Bangladesh could be replaced by Scotland, the highest-ranked team who did not qualify for the World Cup.

The BBC reported that Cricket Scotland had not been contacted by the ICC, but were ready to take part should they get a late call-up.

During the World Cup, Bangladesh will hold its first elections since a mass uprising in 2024 toppled then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a close ally of New Delhi.

Political relations between India and Bangladesh have soured since.