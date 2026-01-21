403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Afghanistan’s Hairatan port sees heavy trade with Central Asia
(MENAFN) Afghanistan’s Hairatan land port has handled over 2.2 million tons of goods traded with Central Asian nations during the past ten months, according to official reports on Tuesday.
The port imported around 2.15 million tons and exported roughly 138,000 tons, Besmullah Mazari, chairman of the Astras Hairatan Port Company, said. A surge in activity was noted over the last three months following a halt in trade with Pakistan due to border tensions.
More than one million tons of goods passed through Hairatan recently, reflecting a shift in regional trade patterns and underscoring the port’s growing importance as a key corridor.
Operating 24/7 in northern Balkh province, Hairatan serves as Afghanistan’s busiest dry port and primary gateway to Central Asia, China, and Europe.
The port imported around 2.15 million tons and exported roughly 138,000 tons, Besmullah Mazari, chairman of the Astras Hairatan Port Company, said. A surge in activity was noted over the last three months following a halt in trade with Pakistan due to border tensions.
More than one million tons of goods passed through Hairatan recently, reflecting a shift in regional trade patterns and underscoring the port’s growing importance as a key corridor.
Operating 24/7 in northern Balkh province, Hairatan serves as Afghanistan’s busiest dry port and primary gateway to Central Asia, China, and Europe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment