Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghanistan’s Hairatan port sees heavy trade with Central Asia

Afghanistan’s Hairatan port sees heavy trade with Central Asia


2026-01-21 03:38:24
(MENAFN) Afghanistan’s Hairatan land port has handled over 2.2 million tons of goods traded with Central Asian nations during the past ten months, according to official reports on Tuesday.

The port imported around 2.15 million tons and exported roughly 138,000 tons, Besmullah Mazari, chairman of the Astras Hairatan Port Company, said. A surge in activity was noted over the last three months following a halt in trade with Pakistan due to border tensions.

More than one million tons of goods passed through Hairatan recently, reflecting a shift in regional trade patterns and underscoring the port’s growing importance as a key corridor.

Operating 24/7 in northern Balkh province, Hairatan serves as Afghanistan’s busiest dry port and primary gateway to Central Asia, China, and Europe.

MENAFN21012026000045017640ID1110628838



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search