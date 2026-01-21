Ramadan In UAE: How You Can Make Iftars Memorable Under Cooler Night Skies

Ramadan during the UAE's cooler months, open air iftars and suhoors under the starry night skies have become extremely popular. From lantern-lit desert majlis surrounded by rolling dunes to unique iftar experiences which can be passed on to someone in need, there are plenty of options for UAE residents to choose from.

This year, the holy month is expected to start on February 18 or 19, subject to the crescent sighting. Fasting hours will be approximately 30 minutes less than last year.

Here is a list of some of the most exciting Iftars that will be rolled out during Ramadan this year:

Outdoor venues

Desert experience, Bab Al Shams

At Bab Al Shams, guests can enjoy open-air iftars and elegant suhoors, surrounded by golden dunes and bathed in the glow of lanterns. At Al Hadheerah guests can enjoy an array of Middle Eastern flavours, with a dedicated Luqaimat station and performances including dancers and musicians.

To add a touch of theatrics, falconers will bring centuries-old traditions to life, while camel and horse riders move gracefully through the dunes. A stroll through the bustling souk reveals handcrafted treasures, from intricate carpets to exotic perfumes, completing an unforgettable Ramadan celebration.

Venue: Al Hadeerah, Bab Al Shams

Price: Dh449 per person and Dh 275 for children from 4 to 11 years

Under the stars, Paramount Hotel Midtown

At the Malibu Sky Lounge at Paramount Hotel Midtown, a quiet Suhoor will unfold sixty-four floors up, where the lantern-lit majlis seating and shimmering views give a beautiful view of the skyline, inviting stillness and reflection. A curated à la carte Suhoor Majlis menu will feature Arabic mezze, fresh fruits and Ramadan beverages.

Venue: Malibu Sky Lounge, 64th floor, Paramount Hotel Midtown

Price: A-la carte menu

Nuage, Ciel Marina

At the world's tallest hotel, guests can enjoy an intimate late-night retreat beneath the open sky at Nuage. With a curated Suhoor menu and calm and relaxed surroundings, the meal is available from 10pm until sunrise.

Venue: Nuage, Ciel Dubai Marina

Price: Dh150 (minimum spend) per person

Ramadan Garden, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

One of the oldest and most popular Ramadan tents in the emirate, the venue at Jumeirah Beach Hotel offers a tranquil coastal setting and views of the Arabian Gulf. With melodic live performances and a sumptuous buffet, the tent offers both iftar and suhoor mealsas well as a private Majlis for intimate gatherings

Venue: Ramadan Garden, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Price: Dh350 per person for Iftar

Private Majlis Minimum Spend: Dh7,000 per Majlis (up to 20 guests)

Kan Zaman Open-Air Tent at Sheraton, Jumeirah Beach Resort

At the Kan Zaman Open-Air Tent, guests can enjoy an exquisite international buffet with live cooking stations, accompanied by live Arabic entertainment. Families can enjoy a dedicated kids' play area, ensuring fun and joy for all ages.

Venue: Kan Zaman Open-Air Tent, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

Price: Dh220 per person, with early bird offers for bookings made before February 25.

Unique Iftars

Iftar Supper Club at Soul Kitchen

This Ramadan, Soul Kitchen will invite four guest chefs to collaborate on an Iftar supper club on each Saturday during the Holy Month. From soulful Palestinian flavours by Chef Ahmad Halawa and bold South American flavours by Chef Andreé Núñez, to fresh Mediterranean flavours by Chef Sara Aqel and Mexican flavors by Los Hermanos brothers, there is a lot on offer for guests at the restaurant in Business Bay.

On March 7, from 6pm till midnight, Soul Kitchen will also host a Ramadan Market featuring seven home-grown brands, giving guests the chance to browse, discover and support local talent before or after their meal.

Pass it on, Rove Hotel

This Ramadan, Rove Hotels is bringing back its much-loved Pass It On initiative, where guests can enjoy a hearty iftar at The Daily restaurant. For Dh129 per person, diners can savour a generous iftar buffet and receive a complimentary voucher for a second iftar, to be passed on to friends, family, colleagues, or someone in need through The Giving Family.

Venue: All The Daily restaurants at Rove Hotels

Price: Dh129 per person

Fun and games, Bab El Bahr by Al Hallab

This year, Bab El Bahr's Suhoor experience goes beyond food. The restaurant in Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard is hosting backgammon boards, Jakaru boards, and playing cards, inviting guests to enjoy lighthearted games and meaningful moments with friends and family as they share the pre-dawn meal. The curated menu offers something for every palate - from classic cheeses and halloumi, hearty shakshuka and protein-rich eggs, to Levantine favorites like foul medammas, labneh, makdous, and creative twists on hummus and manakeesh.

Venue: Bab El Bahr by Al Hallab, Mohammed bin Rashid boulevard

Price: A la carte

Routes of Gathering, Rixos the Palm

Guests can experience how the dishes shared today carry the imprint of centuries of crossing paths. The iftar spread will be influenced by the journeys of ancient traders and pilgrims and include of time-honoured Ramadan staples, Turkish-inspired creations, and local dishes.

Venue: A La Turca

Price: Dh275 on weekdays and Dh 299 on weekends for Iftar