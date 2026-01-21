403
Brunei boosts food production to support growth, industry
(MENAFN) Brunei is boosting its food security by increasing agricultural output, promoting industrial development, enhancing tourism, and supporting sustainable forest management, the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism said during a Legislative Council dialogue on Tuesday.
In 2025, the country achieved high self-sufficiency in certain food items: chicken eggs exceeded domestic demand by 112 percent, and chicken meat production reached full self-sufficiency at 100 percent. However, buffalo and beef meat production remained very low at 1.6 percent, while rice continued to rely heavily on imports, with local production covering just 8.5 percent of national needs.
Tropical vegetable production reached 78 percent self-sufficiency, and tropical fruits achieved 43 percent. The fisheries sector also showed steady growth, with fish and shrimp supplies meeting approximately 63 percent of domestic demand, according to the ministry.
