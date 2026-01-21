403
US subpoenas target Minnesota leaders in immigration probe
(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday issued grand jury subpoenas to several top Minnesota officials amid tensions over immigration enforcement policies.
The subpoenas were delivered to Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Saint Paul Mayor Kaohly Her, and other local legal offices, including Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. Federal prosecutors are reportedly investigating whether state and local officials coordinated to obstruct federal agents during an operation called "Operation Metro Surge," which has deployed roughly 3,000 federal personnel in the region. Mayor Frey noted that this federal presence is about five times the size of the Minneapolis Police Department.
Governor Walz called the investigation “political theater,” while Mayor Her described the subpoenas as retaliatory. The probe follows the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by a federal agent, which state leaders argue is being overshadowed by the federal investigation.
The Department of Homeland Security stated that the operation targets dangerous offenders and fraud, reporting 3,000 arrests. However, Minnesota officials contend the federal deployment violates the Tenth Amendment, which reserves policing powers for the states, according to a statement from Attorney General Ellison’s office.
