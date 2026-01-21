403
Shanghai’s economy sees strong growth in 2025
(MENAFN) Shanghai’s gross domestic product (GDP) climbs to more than 5.67 trillion yuan (around 814.1 billion USD) in 2025, marking a 5.4 percent increase from the previous year, as reported by the city’s statistics bureau on Wednesday.
The city’s economic growth is primarily driven by industries and the service sector. The added value of Shanghai’s primary, secondary, and tertiary sectors reached 9.94 billion yuan (1.43 billion USD), 1.165 trillion yuan (168 billion USD), and 4.496 trillion yuan (647 billion USD), reflecting annual increases of 2 percent, 3.5 percent, and 6 percent, respectively.
Industrial output also rose by 5 percent over the year. Among major sectors, transportation equipment manufacturing—including railways, ships, and aerospace—soared 15.8 percent, electrical machinery production grew 11.1 percent, and automotive manufacturing rose 7.8 percent.
Shanghai’s emerging industries showed notable growth in 2025. The combined output value of integrated circuits, biomedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI) rose 9.6 percent year-on-year, with integrated circuits up 15.1 percent and AI production increasing 13.6 percent.
