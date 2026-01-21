Emirates To Build Cabin Crew Village To House Up To 12,000 Staff In Dubai

Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates has signed an agreement with Dubai Investments Park to acquire land for a new purpose-built Cabin Crew Village.

Representing a multi-billion-dirham investment, the development will be a mixed-use and residential community, accommodating up to 12,000 cabin crew members.

Recommended For You

Groundbreaking is planned for the second quarter of 2026, with the first phase expected to be completed in 2029. The Cabin Crew Village will consist of 20 contemporary residential buildings, each rising 19 floors.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The development is being delivered through a long-term lease arrangement.

Lifestyle destination

The Village will offer a broad range of amenities that support the health and wellbeing of the airline's crew community. The development will feature a multi-purpose hub with a selection of retail outlets, restaurants and food concepts, alongside modern fitness facilities, clinics, and dedicated public spaces and parks.

Residents will be encouraged to embrace an active outdoor lifestyle, with walking trails, resort-style pools, landscaped grounds and green spaces woven throughout the development. Each building will also have its own dedicated facilities.

Location

The Village will be located equidistant between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC). It is positioned to support the airline's long-term operational plans and move to Al Maktoum International Airport, while delivering the best possible living experience for its people.