Trump's Plane Lands Safely After 'Minor Electrical Issue,' Davos Trip To Continue

President Donald Trump's Air Force One landed safely at Joint Base Andrews near Washington to change aircraft Tuesday night after crew on his initial flight identified "a minor electrical issue" shortly after takeoff.

The trip will continue on a new aircraft, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Trump is traveling to join other world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Air safety incidents involving the US president or vice president are rare, but not unprecedented.

Air Force One aborted a landing due to bad weather while carrying President Barack Obama to an event in Connecticut in 2011. In 2012, the Air Force Two plane carrying then-Vice President Joe Biden was struck by birds in California, before it landed without a problem.