Commuter train derails near Barcelona, driver killed, many injuries
(MENAFN) A passenger train derails near Barcelona on Tuesday after a retaining wall collapses onto the tracks, killing the driver and injuring all 37 passengers on board, as stated by emergency officials.
The derailment occurs just two days after a deadly train collision in southern Spain that claimed at least 42 lives. Tuesday’s incident takes place between Sant Sadurni d’Anoia and Gelida stations, about 35 minutes from Barcelona. Reports say two passengers remain in critical condition. Several rail lines in Catalonia are closed due to heavy rainfall.
“All necessary resources are being mobilized to guarantee the safety of those affected,” Catalonia’s acting president, Albert Dalmau Miranda, writes on X.
In Sunday’s accident, two high-speed trains collide near Adamuz in Cordoba, southern Spain. The death toll rises to 42, with one person still missing. Investigators rule out sabotage and focus on a 30-centimeter gap in one rail and possible weld deterioration as potential causes.
