HK Book Fair, Sports And Leisure Expo And World Of Snacks Open Today
|- Three special offers invite residents and tourists to enjoy city's cultural and leisure showcase
|
- A Hong Kong spotlight event in July and a feature of Hong Kong Summer Viva, the Hong Kong Book Fair opened today alongside the Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks . More than 770 exhibitors are participating in the three events
HONG KONG, July 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 35th HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair , 8th HKTDC Sports and Leisure Expo and 5th HKTDC World of Snacks opened today, running concurrently at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) for seven days (16 to 22 July). Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the three events offer a one-stop experience encompassing literature, shopping, leisure and sports for residents and tourists alike. Cheuk Wing-hing , Acting Chief Secretary for Administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), gave a speech and proposed a toast at today's opening reception , accompanied by Professor Frederick Ma , Chairman of the HKTDC.
The Hong Kong Book Fair marks Professor Ma 's first major HKTDC event since he assumed Chairmanship.“Since its inception in 1990, the Hong Kong Book Fair has, with the unwavering support of the industry and the public, evolved into one of Asia's premier cultural events,” Prof Ma said.“It fosters a passion for reading and serves as a vital platform for cultural exchange between East and West,” he added. He further noted that this year's Book Fair, held in conjunction with the Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks, has garnered an enthusiastic response. Featuring over 770 exhibitors, the events collectively offer a vibrant, family-friendly summer experience that seamlessly blends literature, sports, lifestyle and gastronomy.
Three special offers celebrate Book Fair's 35th edition
To mark its 35th edition, the Book Fair has launched three special promotions. Visitors born in 1990, the year the Book Fair was first held, can enjoy free entry by presenting valid identification, while a limited-edition 35th-edition special package will be available, allowing five visitors to enter for the price of three tickets. In addition, visitors spending more than HK$500 at the Book Fair will have the opportunity to receive a limited-edition commemorative tote bag and a special gift .
As a Hong Kong spotlight event and a feature of the Hong Kong Summer Viva promotion in July, this year's Book Fair has“Food Cultureï1⁄2¥Future Living” as its theme of the year. The event features more than 620 cultural activities, both inside and outside the venue, inviting prominent authors from the culinary literature realm to explore themes of cultural identity, lifestyle philosophy and food innovation through writing.
Seminar Series gathers writers from around the world to foster cultural exchange
The Book Fair continues to feature the Eight Seminar Series, covering a diverse range of topics, including Personal Development and Spiritual Growth, World of Knowledge, Theme of the Year, English and International Reading, Children and Youth Reading, Hong Kong Cultural and Historical, Lifestyle , and Renowned Writers , co-organised with Ming Pao and Yazhou Zhoukan .
The Personal Development and Spiritual Growth series features a seminar celebrating the memory of renowned Hong Kong food critic and writer Chua Lam , with his assistant Yeung Ngo and close friend, well-known stylist Tina Liu, sharing stories about his life. Other distinguished speakers include former HKTDC Chairman Jack So , who will share his new book with the Chinese title As part of the World of Knowledge seminar series, Ronnie C. Chan , Honorary Chair of Hang Lung Properties and Chairman of the China Heritage Fund, will share the journey of restoring the Jianfu Palace Garden in the Forbidden City, drawing insights from the newly published book in Traditional Chinese, The Palace of Established Happiness: Restoring a Garden in the Forbidden City.
Highlights of the Theme of the Year seminars include renowned director and dietary therapy expert Yim Ho discussing anti-cancer nutrition (18 July); American commercial spaceship pilot Sian“Leo” Proctor on“Nourishing the Future – in Space and on Earth” (19 July); and a conversation between Andrew Chui , the fifth-generation heir of Tai Ping Koon Restaurant, and food reviewer and author Benny Li (20 July).
The English and International Reading series features Akutagawa Prize winner Rie Kudan from Japan. With 5% of her book Tokyo Sympathy Tower generated by ChatGPT, she will discuss writing in the age of artificial intelligence (17 July). Emerging Korean novelist Cheon Seon-ran will share her creative journey (18 July); and 16-year-old Vietnamese English-language author Nguyen Hanh Phuong (aka Rosy Black) will share her story of writing during her school years, with parents invited to bring their children to participate (20 July). For more details on the seminars and the speaker lineup, visit .
Sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the HKSAR, the World of Art & Culture echoes the theme of the year by holding the exhibition titled“ Book a Table ï1⁄2¥ Food for Thought ”, a collaboration between eight local and overseas artists and the consulates general of various countries in Hong Kong that uses food as a bridge to connect cultures and offers visitors a chance to explore the world through the dining table. The exhibition presents eight themed tables guiding visitors through stories of life and culture told through the dining table and covering topics such as food and healthy living, surplus and future, table etiquette, lifestyle and culture, process, experience, music and art. Additionally, interactive installations on site recommend curated books and exhibits to visitors.
New zones break cultural boundaries
Two new zones are introduced at the Book Fair this year. The Cultural and Creative Products Zone showcases cultural and creative products from the museums of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department along with interactive experiences related to Hong Kong's intangible cultural heritage. The Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao also joins the zone with its signature“ Craft Market ” while Hong Kong exhibitor Tsi Ku Chai showcases creative pieces inspired by the Palace Museum in Beijing. The Hong Kong Tech Showcase area, meanwhile, presents innovative technology products in various fields including edtech, healthtech, sportstech, foodtech and more.
Sports and Leisure Expo encourages wider participation as National Games arrive
This year sees the staging of the 15th National Games , the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games , with several events taking place in Hong Kong. In response to the National Games and to promote wider sports participation, the Sports and Leisure Expo has set up an exhibition area where participants can take photos with games mascots Xiyangyang and Lerongrong. They can also learn more about the competitive events hosted in Hong Kong as well as the mass participation events, immersing themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the games. The Hong Kong Sports Institute (Booth: 5C-B02) has set up a“ Giant Cheering Net ” where people can leave encouraging messages for all Hong Kong athletes, including those competing in the National Games. In addition, cyclist Leung Ka-yu , who has represented Hong Kong in the Asian Games and National Games, and freestyle rope skipper Ho Chu-ting , who was crowned men's champion at the World Rope Skipping Championships, will share their journeys and experiences during the Star Athlete Sharing Session.
In collaboration with organiser M1 Group Limited, the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Hong Kong 2025 basketball tournament will be hosted indoors at the HKCEC for the first time. Matches will take place on Saturday and Sunday (19-20 July) in Hall 5E, featuring 16 of the world's top teams, including four elite squads competing for the championship. Visitors can not only enjoy access to the Hong Kong Book Fair, Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks with a single ticket, but they can also visit the 3x3 Village to experience the atmosphere of a world-class event. Additionally, they can engage in various sports games and explore the Sports Industry Showcase Area. This initiative aims to create a multifaceted experience that promotes cultural, sports and tourism development while providing a one-stop shopping, leisure and sports experience for locals and tourists alike.
The Hong Kong Playground Association (Booth: 5C-D02 & 5C-E02) is once again participating at the Sports and Leisure Expo, introducing a new sports experience area that offers participants the chance to engage in both traditional and emerging sports. Activities will include pickleball, freestyle rope skipping and running on 16-17 July; street fitness on 18-19 July; HADO AR dodgeball on 20-21 July; and drone soccer on 22 July. The latter is one of the mass participation events at the National Games. This year's Sports and Leisure Expo also features a brand-new Travel Zone , showcasing the ever-popular Japan Pavilion , co-organised by the Consulate-General of Japan in Hong Kong and 17 participating Japanese prefectures and cities. The zone also includes pavilions from Taiwan and Thailand as well as a variety of uniquely Hong Kong attractions .
World of Snacks features international delicacies and more!
The World of Snacks is divided into six zones – Travel Delights, Chocolate and Sweet Factory, Oldie Snacks, Yummy & Healthy, Party Time and Snack Bar – and brings together over 1,300 creative and international snacks that offer everything from nostalgic flavours to festive party treats to satisfy every craving. A highlight this year is Heartwarming (Booth: 5B-A21), whose stone-ground black sesame products were endorsed with the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand 2025 . Signature offerings include black sesame ice cream, black sesame paste and sesame balls. Meanwhile, Krisca, in collaboration with Kwan Hong Bakery and LY Bakery, has launched a new range of pistachio snacks (Booth: 5B-A11). World of Snacks is also hosting a series of snack-related activities for visitors, including a Junior Mixologist Workshop (non-alcoholic version), to cater to the diverse interests of visitors.
This year's Hong Kong Book Fair again offers a morning admission tickets promotion. Visitors entering before noon can enjoy a discounted ticket price of HK$10. In addition, the special re-entry promotion allows eligible ticket holders to re-enter the venue during two designated time slots. All ticketing can be found below.
Hong Kong Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks
