UNRWA Warns Of Israeli Plan To Create 'Mass Internment Camps In Southern Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Media advisor to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza, Adnan Abu Hasna has raised alarm over Israel's reported plans to establish what it calls a "humanitarian city" in southern Gaza, warning that the initiative is essentially a blueprint for mass internment camps.

In a press statement, Abu Hasna said Israel has long been laying the groundwork for such a plan through the establishment of aid distribution points in southern Gaza. "Now, they are openly declaring their intent to forcibly displace the population of Gaza into collective detention camps in Rafah, as a prelude to their expulsion from Palestinian land,” he stated.

He warned that this development signals Israel's continued commitment to the forced transfer of Gaza's population, expressing deep concern over the extreme pressure being applied to Palestinians. "The total collapse of the healthcare system, absence of aid, and depletion of fuel are all being weaponized to coerce the population into voluntary displacement,” Abu Hasna said.

He further cautioned that the so-called humanitarian zone is incapable of hosting Gaza's 2 million residents within just 60 square kilometers of devastated land, describing the area as uninhabitable and void of any semblance of life or future.

Abu Hasna urged the international community to intervene immediately to halt what he described as a dangerous and deliberate attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians under the guise of humanitarian relief.