Consumers Energy Foundation Awards $150,000 To Jackson Nonprofit For 2025 People Awards

JACKSON, Mich., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation unveiled Michigan AFL-CIO Workforce Development Institute (WDI) in Jackson as one of its 2025 People Award winners today, distributing $150,000 to the nonprofit to support a new Jackson area workforce cohort for its Access for All program.

"Michigan AFL-CIO, WDI's commitment to build equitable, accessible pathways to family-sustaining careers is essential in addressing the immediate and long-term needs of Jackson County's residents," said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. "We are proud to support the new cohort of this program in the Jackson area as it provides resources to allow its participants to focus on their workforce training."

Michigan AFL-CIO, WDI will use the grant to remove barriers to participation by providing wraparound supports such as transportation, childcare assistance, stipends, work clothing, and protective equipment-ensuring participants can fully engage in training without sacrificing basic needs.

"Our partnership with the Consumers Energy Foundation will help us to prepare underserved residents with the physical, cultural and emotional demands of apprenticeship programs," said Colleen Sullivan, Michigan AFL-CIO's deputy director. "This grant will allow us to ensure that participants falling below the ALICE threshold have access to the basic needs essential to complete skilled trades workforce development programs. We are grateful to the Consumers Energy Foundation for their investment in our mission."

The People Awards are the second of three signature grant allocations in 2025 totaling $1.5 million. The Foundation previously awarded the Planet Awards in April, and will present the Prosperity Awards this fall to support nonprofit efforts that support economic development.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider. The Foundation contributes to the growth and strengthening of Michigan communities by investing in what's most important - our people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity. In 2024, the Consumers Energy Foundation, CMS Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed more than $15 million in support of Michigan nonprofits and communities. For more information, visit consumersenergy/foundation.

