Homeland ......The Safe Haven

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Dr. Belgees Osman Fageer

Istanbul , ( Sudanow)

“ While I was sleeping in my room in the hotel after a long-day work yesterday. Tomorrow morning I have full program and busy work schedule of field- visits to number of companies. Suddenly, I waked up with extreme panic among high bombing sounds , alarms and Ambulances cars. Situations in the beautiful city Tehran turned upside down to chaos and disorder” told to (Sudanow) the businesswoman Iemtethal Ali Al- sayied who was there to follow up her company activities which specialized in field of export and import. She continued” what happened“ was unexpected” All are seeking for shelter to avoid shells and explosions. I telephoned the brothers in our embassy ( the diplomatic staff ) because they are your family when you are out land. All community's members who want to return were gathered in residency of Sudanese ambassador in Teheran Dr. Abdul Aziz Mohamad Saleh was so difficult. Return tripe began from Tehran to“ KHOY” city, the journey took 14 hours, while costed 1000 $dollar per person. We thanks also President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan and the transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Kamil Idris who issued decision that the state bears all costs to transfer till all reach Sudan. We reached to“ Van“ city in Turkish borders after two and half hour. Second secretary in the Sudanese Consulate in Istanbul Taha Mohamad Babaker who completed all actions and we were hosted us to comfortable hotels for a day then we transmitted to Cairo and then to Port Sudan. the businesswoman Emtethal said“ Iranian people are kind and educated they are respectable and treat politely with foreigners . some of their educated rank - speak Arabic language. I work in field of export and import trade. My trade in Iran include nutrition substances, gum- Arabic, sesame and other Sudanese via our company branches in Port- Sudan and Sinnar.

After few hours in morning of Friday 13-last July reported on the first waves of Israel Air strikes on Tehran the blue sky turned to a turbulent sky filled with the buzzing of drones and explosions in an operation launched by Israeli leaders under name of“ The Raising lion” The Sudanese embassy in Tehran in cooperating with the General Consulate in Istanbul exerted efforts to transport stranded due to war members of Sudanese community there who want to return home . They estimated with 200 person most of them students in Iranian universities and families. ( Sudanow) spoke to Al-sadeq Nayier Ibrahiem“ I am in way to return with my family after about 5 years in Tehran. option to return home is the best, spite condition of war because in home the family, friends and relatives .So in such difficult conditions not easy to find solution for crises particular after you lost safety and work ,You will find no one to turn to but your homeland and family . my town in Sudan“ Alnuhud” worked as accountant in the Audit Bureau. I lived in Iran since 5 years, however my family came before two years ago because of war that erupted in our country. Sudanese community not large include , embassy' staff their families who we thank them a lot for their efforts. in addition to a number of families and students in the Iranian universities (majority of them boys and few are girls) . they got scholarship or through application offices on websites. We face some problems in primary and secondary educational levels since the only Sudanese school there closed, following the deterioration of relations between the two countries in 2016. Our children face only two options either the international schools that cost a lot or educating via Online Learning Platforms. Living life in Tehran was comfortable spite the International Sanctions ( same as in Sudan).



Another speaker Mohamad Al-balola Hamed , one of who Returners to homeland said to” Sudanow” I am from Ghubaysh locality in west Kurdufan . I came since 5 years ago but my family came to Tehran just before five months. It was very terrible situation as the loud scary noises of explosions and anti-aircraft fire were unbearable. The Sudanese community concentrate in“ Qom“ city one and half hours from Tehran. They are about 70 families and number of students . we didn't found difficult to integrate with Iranian society as Persian language consist from the Arabian alphabet but some changes in writing and pronouncing . in addition many Iranian speak Arabic in” AL -Ahwz“ region south of Iran and some regions in borders between Iraq and Iran. As well Arabic language spread in region of Bandar Abaas near the Iranian city Shiraz where transport the natural Gaz and goods such as Persian saffron, nuts and other Iranian products to Qatar and Gulf states. He concluded on saying Mohammed concluded his speech by saying, as the Sudanese proverb says,“The qentaur ( ant's house) is from soil.” Despite all gains and challenges of expatriation, one must return home, no matter how long it takes. He reiterated his thanks to the Sudanese leadership, headed by the Sovereignty Council, the Prime Minister, and the Sudanese embassy staff in Iran, Turkey, and Egypt, for their commendable efforts in supervising the return journey to the homeland.

Sudan Consular in Istanbul, Ambassador Osama Dirar stated to Sudanow” all official efforts collaborated Based on commands of Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris and officials at the Sudanese Embassy in Iran and Ankara, Arab Republic of Egypt, the Consulate General in Istanbul had dispatched the Second Secretary Taha Mohamad Abakar to facilitate entrance of the Sudanese Standees to“ Van” city on the Turkish borders . they were hosted for two days in hotel to complete the official measures and Turkish visa and their departure to Egypt”.



Important to say ,diplomatic relations between the two countries was broke off in 2016 and returned strongly after about 8 month of outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces militia in April 2023. Restoring diplomatic ties with Sudan is an opportunity for Iran to restore its relations with states of African Union.