VIDEO: David Beckham Highlights Favourite Destinations In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar has released a new promotional video starring David Beckham, showcasing the country's diverse tourism attractions and offerings.

The short film features a conversation between Beckham and a hotelier in Qatar, during which Beckham shares his knowledge of some of his favourite destinations across the country.

These include Souq Waqif, an iconic traditional market known for its vibrant alleyways, Katara Cultural Village, a hub of heritage, art, and entertainment, and the breathtaking Inland Sea, a natural wonder where desert dunes meet the sea.

Beyond the destinations featured in the film, visitors can experience Qatar's new and exceptional destinations that offer visitors unparalleled experiences.

The Pearl-Qatar offers stunning marina views, luxury retail, and fine dining experiences.

Adjacent to it, Gewan Island features Qatar's longest outdoor air-conditioned pedestrian walkway and holds two Guinness World Records.

Meanwhile, the colourful Mina District enchants visitors with its pastel-hued buildings, boutique stores, and waterfront cafés.

Visitors can also explore Qatar's modern urban offerings, including West Walk in Al Waab, which seamlessly integrates retail and dining within an outdoor climate-controlled pedestrian promenade.

Cities such as Lusail is known for its family entertainment and waterfront attractions, and Msheireb Downtown Doha, which offers a unique blend of innovation, tradition, and cultural storytelling through museums, retail spaces, and world-class restaurants.

With its blend of tradition and modernity, Qatar continues to position itself as a must-visit destination for travellers worldwide.