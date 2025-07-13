403
Hilton Signs First Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Saudi Arabia with Al Musbah Group
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – 10 July 2025: Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the signing of Diyar Ajwa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, in partnership with Al Musbah Group – marking the debut of the lifestyle Tapestry Collection brand in Saudi Arabia. Expected to open later in 2025, the new signing reinforces Hilton’s continued expansion in the Kingdom and adds to its growing presence in one of the world’s most significant religious tourism destinations. With this addition, Hilton remains on track to reach its milestone of 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline across Saudi Arabia.
Strategically located north of the central Haram area in Madinah, Diyar Ajwa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, will offer direct pedestrian access and views of Al Masjid Al Nabawi, providing guests with a convenient and comfortable stay. The property will benefit from strong transport links, including proximity to Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport and connectivity via the Haramain High-Speed Rail, which links Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah.
Mohammed Almusbahi, Director, Al Musbah Group, commented: “We are proud to partner once again with Hilton to introduce the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton in the Kingdom. With its unique identity rooted in local heritage, this hotel will offer visitors and pilgrims an authentic and memorable stay in the heart of Madinah. Our continued collaboration with Hilton reflects our shared vision to support the Kingdom’s hospitality goals and deliver world-class offerings across key cities.”
The hotel will offer 221 guest rooms and suites, along with an all-day dining restaurant, a café, and a fitness centre. The property's design narrative will be inspired by the revered Ajwa date, grown exclusively in Madinah, adding a rich cultural touch to the guest experience.
Carlos Khneisser, chief development officer, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said: “We are delighted to introduce the Tapestry Collection brand to Saudi Arabia with the signing of Diyar Ajwa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, in partnership with Al Musbah Group. This signing builds on our longstanding relationship and highlights Hilton’s commitment to growing and diversifying our portfolio as we introduce more of our award-winning brands in key destinations across the Kingdom.”
Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of independent hotels, each with an original, vibrant personality. Every hotel’s unique story comes to life through elevated design and food & beverage inspired by the locale, offering guests authentic experiences across an array of destinations worth exploring.
