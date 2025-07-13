403
Indian migrants under fire in Israel
(MENAFN) As sirens blared across Israeli cities and missiles launched from Iran struck the region, around 150 Indian construction workers from the Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh found themselves trapped in a perilous situation, desperately seeking a way to return home.
These workers, who had traveled to Israel over the past year in search of better job opportunities, now face the harsh reality of balancing financial stability with the dangers of an escalating regional conflict.
Sandeep, from Mihipurwa, described life under constant threat from Hadera, telling his family that although they receive alerts before missile strikes, they must frequently rush to bunkers for safety. He said the ongoing unrest is disrupting their work, and many just want to return home.
The dilemma weighs heavily on both the workers and their families. While the earnings—about 160,000 rupees ($1,863) monthly—have significantly improved their livelihoods compared to rural India, the growing violence casts a shadow over these gains.
Kamlavati, whose husband Gopal has been working in Israel for a year, voiced the fears of many families. She urged the government to ensure the safe return of workers amid the worsening conditions.
The families recognize the irony of their situation. The money sent from Israel has enabled them to build new homes and improve their children’s futures, with Kamlavati’s daughter now attending school. Yet, the fear for their loved ones’ safety has overshadowed these material improvements.
“Though he regularly sends money that supports the family and helps build our new house, the ongoing violence makes these achievements feel hollow. We only want him back safely,” Kamlavati said.
