Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sri Lankan Navy Apprehends 7 Indian Fishermen For Allegedly Crossing Maritime Border

Sri Lankan Navy Apprehends 7 Indian Fishermen For Allegedly Crossing Maritime Border


2025-07-13 05:01:17
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Seven Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday morning for allegedly fishing across the maritime border between the two countries, the Rameswaram Fishermen Association said.

As per the association, at around 5 am, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended the crew of the fishing boat 'IND-TN-10-MM-746', belonging to V Isaac Paul of Rameswaram's Thangachimadam, on the charges of crossing the international maritime boundary, ANI reported.

Also Read: 53 Indian civilian prisoners, 193 fishermen in Pakistan's custody; Delhi seeks early repatriation

According to Rameswaram Fishermen Association, a total of 456 fishing boats had ventured into the sea on Saturday after obtaining permits from the Rameswaram fishing port.

The arrested fishermen, identified as P Tuthar (40) of Thangachimadam Raja Nagar, P Edison (51) of Thangachimadam Walasai Street, Shanmugam (50) of Rameswaram TSM Nagar, Sakthivel (47), Jagadish (48), Dalvin Raj (46), and Anbazhagan of Manthope, were taken to Kankesanthurai port in Sri Lanka for investigation.

Also Read: PM Modi and Sri Lanka's Dissanayake discuss fishermen's issue, 11 Indian fishermen released

Earlier this month, four fishermen from Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district safely returned home after being rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy when their boat capsized at mid-sea. Although no formal charges were filed against them, the fishermen were held in custody for several days before being taken to Colombo.

Fisheries Department officials received the fishermen in Chennai and arranged for their transport back to Rameswaram via a private vehicle.

The fishermen expressed their gratitude to the Sri Lankan Navy for saving their lives and ensuring their safe return.

(With inputs from ANI)

MENAFN13072025007365015876ID1109793720

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search