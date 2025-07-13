Tamannaah Bhatia Redefines Glamour With Her Bold Take On Layering
Pairing a black sequined gown with a casual grey t-shirt, she highlighted how contrasting elements can coexist beautifully. The actress also explained that for her, fashion is not just about trends; it's a personal expression where glamour meets comfort and strength meets softness.
On Sunday, the 'Baahubali' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her stylish photos. She is seen wearing a chic black sequined gown that she teamed with a casual grey t-shirt. In the caption, Tamannaah Bhatia reflected on the power of layering, both in fashion and identity. She shared that while a black sequined gown and a grey t-shirt may seem like they belong to different worlds, to her, they felt like they were meant to meet.
The actress wrote,“The art of layering A black sequined gown and a grey t-shirt may belong to two different worlds - but for me, they feel like they were meant to meet. Because contradiction isn't conflict. It's where masculine edge and feminine instinct find harmony. It's also the art of layering - not just in what I wear, but in who I am. Clothes, jewellery, identity - none of it needs to be singular. Casual glamour isn't a trend. It's my language. And it's always layered.”
Known for her impeccable sense of style, Bhatia consistently serves major style inspiration with her striking photos shared on social media.
On the work front, the 35-year-old actress is busy filming her upcoming project“Vvan: Force of the Forest” alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The movie, set against the backdrop of Central India's dense jungles, marks Tamannaah's first on-screen collaboration with Sidharth.
The upcoming, much-awaited thriller is set to hit theatres on May 15, 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment