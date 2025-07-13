Superman Box Office Collection Day 2: James Gunn's Reboot Shows Impressive Growth In India And Worldwide

James Gunn's Superman, starring David Corenswet, is off to a strong start at the box office, showing impressive growth in India and globally despite tough competition from Bollywood releases.

James Gunn's Superman has made a strong impact at the box office in its opening weekend, marking a successful reboot for the DC Universe. Starring David Corenswet as the new Clark Kent, the film opened in India on Friday and has quickly gained momentum despite facing competition from several Bollywood titles currently in theatres. With positive word-of-mouth and strong brand recall, the film is emerging as one of the better-performing Hollywood releases this year.

Solid Growth in India Despite Competition

After collecting Rs 7 crore on its opening day, Superman saw a notable 32 percent rise in collections on Saturday, earning an estimated Rs 9.25 crore. This brings its two-day total to Rs 16.25 crore in India across all versions-English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also benefited from good showings in premium formats like IMAX and 3D, with metros recording higher footfall, especially in evening shows. Even with films like Maalik, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, and Sitaare Zameen Par vying for attention, Superman managed to hold its own and attract audiences to theatres.

Global Debut Heading Toward Rs 1,750 Crore

Internationally, the film has had an equally powerful start. According to a report by Deadline, Superman is heading toward a massive worldwide debut of over 210 million USD, roughly translating to more than Rs 1,750 crore. While the domestic reception has been largely enthusiastic, overseas markets have responded with slightly varied, but generally positive, reviews. Sunday's numbers are expected to further solidify its successful launch.

A New Chapter for DC Begins

Directed by James Gunn and produced under DC Studios, Troll Court Entertainment, and The Safran Company, Superman is being positioned as the cornerstone of a new era in the DC Universe. With a reported budget of Rs 1,931.75 crore, the film features a stellar cast including Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, and Edi Gathegi. The buzz around this fresh take on Superman signals a promising future for the franchise.