Only Peace Can Bring Lasting Development To NE Region: Kiren Rijiju

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, July 12 (IANS) Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday called for sustained peace in the northeastern states, stressing that only peace can bring lasting development to the region.

Addressing the Rozgar Mela held at Town Hall, Dimapur, the Union Minister said that the prosperity of the northeast is integral to the nation's overall growth.

Rijiju also noted India's rising status on the global stage, pointing to the country's growing economic strength.

“India is becoming a global power, and this journey will only accelerate if we remain united in purpose and dedicated to our duties,” he concluded.

The event, as part of the countrywide Rozgar Mela, marked the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to successful candidates from various government departments.

Senior officials from participating departments, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Lumding (LMG), arrived to oversee the proceedings. Rijiju, congratulating new appointees on receiving their appointment letters, praised it as a proud moment for the youth and underscored the deeper significance of government service.

“This is not just a job, it is a responsibility to serve the nation,” Rijiju said, urging the appointees to see their roles not as mere employment, but as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to India's progress.

He emphasised that India can truly develop only when every citizen contributes collectively.

“Each of us must think beyond personal achievement and focus on national service,” he said.

The 16th Rozgar Mela was held at 47 locations across the country, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to recruits in various government departments and organisations.

The Prime Minister, in his address, emphasised the government's dedication to job creation and youth empowerment. The event was preceded by welcome remarks from Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and the screening of a short film highlighting the initiative.

Rijiju handed over more than 30 appointment letters to selected candidates at the Dimapur event. Subsequently, the remaining appointment letters were distributed by senior officials from the participating departments.

The Rozgar Mela is part of the government of India's broader mission to provide employment and equip the youth with opportunities to contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress.