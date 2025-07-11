J&K Sees 242 Lakh OPD Visits Since 2023

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir recorded over 242.75 lakh outpatient department (OPD) evaluations at government health facilities between 2023 and mid-2025, following the expansion of free diagnostic services under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The data was shared during a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to assess the progress of NHM schemes and healthcare delivery across the Union Territory. Officials from the Health and Medical Education Department informed the meeting that the availability of free tests and medicines at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) has significantly increased patient footfall, especially in rural and remote areas.

According to the figures, the number of free drugs available at SHC-AAMs rose from 23 to 96, while PHC-AAMs saw an increase from 71 to 175 during the financial year 2024–25. These centres also offer a wide range of free diagnostic services, which officials said have played a critical role in early detection and treatment.

Chief Secretary Dulloo reviewed the rollout of diagnostic and telehealth services, including e-Sanjeevani, Tele-MANAS, and Tele-ICUs, and stressed the need for operational efficiency and wider public awareness.

He also directed the Health Department to ensure weekly district-level reports on drug availability and provide real-time access to the data for Deputy Commissioners and relevant officials to avoid any shortages.

In addition to diagnostics, the meeting highlighted progress under other NHM components. Over 9.35 lakh tele-consultations have been provided since FY 2023–24, and more than 1.03 lakh mental health calls were received by the Tele-MANAS unit at IMHANS.

The government has also expanded its focus on maternal and child health. The Health Department reported a 99% rate of institutional deliveries in 2024–25, and a fall in Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) from 16 to 14 per 1,000 live births, according to the SRS 2022 Bulletin. As per Health Management Information System (HMIS) data, the IMR currently stands at 9.35, well below the national average of 26.

Under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), 91% of children aged 0–18 years have been screened so far in 2024–25. The Chief Secretary directed the Health Department to ensure full coverage of schools and Anganwadi centres.

The review also covered the status of infrastructure projects being developed under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). Officials informed that projects worth ₹512 crore are underway, including 10 Critical Care Blocks (CCBs), 20 Integrated Public Health Labs (IPHLs), and 287 Block Public Health Units (BPHUs). More than 200 works have been awarded, with 150 already in progress.

Dulloo instructed all departments to ensure timely completion of these projects without compromising on quality and to prioritize staffing and equipment maintenance, particularly in underserved and hilly regions.