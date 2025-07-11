Design Doha's Public Design Commissions Launches Competition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Design Doha, Qatar Museums' biennial showcase for excellence and innovation in the design community in Qatar and the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) has announced the launch of the Urban Space Design Competition in partnership with architect Javier Peña Ibáñez, founder of the Concéntrico Festival.

The competition is part of Design Doha's Public Design Commissions, an ambitious initiative that invites designers to reimagine and enrich Doha's urban spaces through site-specific, community-oriented interventions.

This first-of-its-kind competition is open to architects, designers, artists, and urban-planning professionals from the MENASA region to submit proposals for permanent urban installations in Doha that promote public engagement and enhance the city's unique physical, cultural, and social identity. The winning designers will each receive awards of 25,000 QAR and a production budget of up to 120,000 QAR for the installation of works at key urban locations across Doha as part of Doha Design 2026.

The Urban Space Design competition promotes the reimagination of Doha's public spaces by transforming parks, heritage sites, waterfronts, traditional markets, and metro station exteriors into vibrant, community-oriented areas. Each installation will be evaluated for cultural relevance, innovation, adaptability, and sustainability, responding to specific site categories. The competition highlights the intersection of design and local identity, encouraging public interaction through inclusive and accessible urban design. In support of Qatar's sustainable development goals, designs should incorporate locally sourced materials.

Fahad Al Obaidly, Acting Director of Design Doha, said,“The Urban Space Design Competition is a unique opportunity for designers from the MENASA region to make innovative, sustainable, and publicly beneficial interventions across Doha. As part of the Public Design Commissions and a key component of Design Doha 2026, the winning designs will weave into the cultural and social fabric of Qatar. We are proud to partner with Javier Peña Ibáñez, a visionary architect and founder of Spain's Concéntrico Festival, for this exciting new initiative.”

Javier Peña Ibáñez, founder of the Concéntrico Festival, said“I look forward to working with Design Doha and emerging and established designers from the Middle East and North Africa to create new public art and design for Doha. This is the kind of project designers dream of, and it is my honour to help bring some remarkable projects to this one-of-a-kind cityscape.”

Selected proposals will be produced in collaboration with designated production partners. Participants are encouraged to use eco-friendly and durable materials, explore innovative shading and cooling techniques tailored to the local climate, and integrate modularity and reuse in their proposals.

Applicants can submit multiple proposals, which must be presented digitally via the Design Doha website, by 26 July 2025.