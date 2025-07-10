Church Growth By Dag Heward-Mills Is One Of The Best Books On Church Growth

As church leaders around the world seek effective strategies to grow healthy, vibrant congregations, the book Church Growth by Dag Heward-Mills has earned recognition as one of the best resources available on the subject of church growth from a biblical and practical perspective.

Written by the internationally respected evangelist and founder of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC) , Church Growth is a timely, relevant, and deeply spiritual guide that has helped thousands of pastors, church planters, and ministry workers understand what it takes to build fruitful and lasting churches.

A Proven Blueprint for Growth

Church Growth offers more than just principles - it presents a working strategy drawn from the real-life experiences of Dag Heward-Mills, whose ministry spans over 6,000 churches in more than 90 countries.

Topics covered in the book include:



The biblical foundation for church growth

How to identify and remove growth hindrances

Practical strategies for soul winning and retention

Leadership development for expansion

How to build a strong and loyal ministry team The spiritual dimensions of growth through prayer and fasting



With a bold, no-nonsense tone, Heward-Mills calls pastors to step out of stagnation and embrace the supernatural and structural requirements of church expansion . Every chapter is laced with Scriptures, case studies, and ministry-tested wisdom that reflect his deep pastoral insight and apostolic experience.

“Church growth is not a mystery. It is the result of deliberate decisions, consistent effort, and divine guidance,” writes Heward-Mills.

Trusted by Pastors and Leaders Worldwide

Used in Bible schools, leadership training programs, and pastors' conferences globally, Church Growth has become a go-to manual for churches of all sizes - from rural church plants to urban megachurches. It is especially impactful in regions where resources are limited, providing clear, actionable steps that any committed pastor can follow.

The book is widely available in print and digital formats on Amazon, Apple Books, Kobo, and major Christian bookstores , and is also part of the reading list at the Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Center in Ghana - one of Africa's most respected ministry training institutions.

About the Author

Dag Heward-Mills is a healing evangelist, teacher, prolific author, and the founder and presiding bishop of the UD-OLGC . He has authored over 70 Christian books on topics such as leadership, loyalty, evangelism, marriage, and pastoral ministry. His international ministry includes massive evangelistic campaigns, leadership development, and church planting efforts across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

With a unique blend of apostolic vision and pastoral care, Dag Heward-Mills continues to influence a new generation of Christian leaders who are committed to fulfilling the Great Commission.