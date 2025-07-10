Shani Jacobi Introduces Original, Hand-Crafted Jewelry Designed For Personal Expression And Everyday Style

MENAFN - GetNews)Shani Jacobi, a rising name in fashion jewelry, today announced the launch of its latest collection, offering a unique take on hand-crafted, small-batch pieces that blend meaning, individuality, and style. The female-founded brand is gaining organic traction among fashion-forward women in their 20s and 30s, drawn to its emphasis on personalization and emotional resonance.







Founded and led by Shani Jacobi, the brand seeks to redefine how modern women wear and relate to jewelry. Each piece is crafted to be more than an accessory whether it's a crystal for confidence, an initial pendant symbolizing connection, or a charm for protection. With thoughtfully sourced materials and symbolic details at its core, the brand delivers jewelry that is both minimalist and deeply personal.

“Jewelry should tell your story not just match your outfit,” says founder Shani Jacobi.“We design with intention, allowing each piece to be layered, gifted, or styled in a way that feels meaningful and uniquely your own.”

Designed for versatility, Shani Jacobi collections include layering necklaces adorned with charms, pearls, and crystals; statement and stacking bracelets; and mix-and-match earring sets such as hoops, studs, and cuffs. The brand's minimalist aesthetic supports self-expression without excess, offering a curated, wearable wardrobe of pieces that evolve with the wearer.

As a female-run, independent business, Shani Jacobi emphasizes slow design principles. Each collection is released in limited quantities to ensure quality craftsmanship and reduce overproduction. The brand's approach to sustainability and storytelling has resonated with a growing online audience, particularly through its social media presence, where customers often share how they style and personalize their favorite pieces.

With an accessible price point and premium feel, the collection makes meaningful jewelry approachable to a broader audience. Whether marking a milestone, giving a thoughtful gift, or adding something personal to a daily look, Shani Jacobi's pieces are intended to be lived in not saved for special occasions.

The brand's growing recognition among self-expressive consumers highlights a shift toward intentional styling and emotionally resonant fashion. As the jewelry market evolves, Shani Jacobi stands out for its ability to offer personal significance through original design without compromising on wearability or elegance.

About Shani Jacobi

Shani Jacobi is a female-founded, independent jewelry brand based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Known for its hand-crafted, original designs, the brand creates emotionally meaningful jewelry that combines personal storytelling with minimalist style. Each piece is made in small batches, using high-quality materials and symbolic elements such as initials, charms, and crystals. Shani Jacobi jewelry is designed to be layered, styled, gifted, and worn every day.

Discover the full collection at and explore how to layer your look with intention and meaning.





