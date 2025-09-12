Flood Prevention: HC Gives Div Com Kashmir 4 Weeks To File ATR

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has granted Divisional Commissioner Kashmir four weeks time to submit the Action Taken Report in a Public Interest Litigation regarding prevention of floods in Kashmir Valley.

While observing that the matter was sensitive, a division bench of Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal had directed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to join the proceedings in the PIL virtually.

In compliance with the directions, the Divisional Commissioner joined the proceedings and submitted that the Amicus Curiae has submitted certain suggestions and recommendations which are still being examined. He submitted that the necessary information is being collated and the proceedings be deferred by four weeks to submit the Action Taken Report. The court adjourned the PIL to 28 October.

On August 12, Senior Additional Advocate Mohsin S. Qadri, sought time to examine various suggestions and recommendations submitted by the Amicus Curiae and to submit an action taken report.

Among others, the Amicus Curiae says that silt deposit has made Jhelum flow sluggish and the same needs to be treated.

He has also sought measures to prevent liquid waste, generated in cities ,towns and villages in the Valley due to sewage, waste water, going directly or indirectly into the river.