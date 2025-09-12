Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister Push To Expand Cooperation In Trade, Tech

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister Push To Expand Cooperation In Trade, Tech


2025-09-12 02:27:52
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Abu Dhabi on Friday to explore ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The discussion focused on expanding ties in key areas such as trade, investment, renewable energy, technology, development, and culture. Both leaders emphasised the importance of building partnerships that support long-term growth and benefit their peoples.

Recommended For You UAE: 11 unlicensed domestic worker hiring agencies closed in Abu Dhabi thumb-imageSterling Perfumes brings creators, celebrities, and Dh1 million challenge together in Dubai

The Hungarian Prime Minister was on a working visit to the UAE, and the meeting comes as the UAE and Hungary mark 35 years of diplomatic relations. Sheikh Mohamed and Orbán highlighted the steady progress in bilateral ties and expressed their commitment to further broadening cooperation in the years ahead.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments, stressing their support for efforts that promote peace and stability at both the regional and global levels.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and several senior officials attended the meeting.

MENAFN12092025000049011007ID1110054847

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search