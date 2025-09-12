Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Takes Office To Head Nepal's Interim Gov't
Karki was appointed to the post by President Ram Chandra Poudel, and then, she was sworn in by the president in the presence of foreign envoys and others.
Karki is keeping all the ministries with herself, and her interim government is in charge of holding a general election within six months, according to the appointment letter read on the occasion.
Aged 73, Karki is the first and only woman in Nepal, to have served as the chief justice of the Supreme Court.– NNN-XINHUA
