Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Takes Office To Head Nepal's Interim Gov't

2025-09-12 08:06:39
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KATHMANDU, Sept 13 (NNN-XINHUA) – Nepal's former chief justice, Sushila Karki, took office as the prime minister of the interim government last night, following KP Sharma Oli's resignation on Tuesday.

Karki was appointed to the post by President Ram Chandra Poudel, and then, she was sworn in by the president in the presence of foreign envoys and others.

Karki is keeping all the ministries with herself, and her interim government is in charge of holding a general election within six months, according to the appointment letter read on the occasion.

Aged 73, Karki is the first and only woman in Nepal, to have served as the chief justice of the Supreme Court.– NNN-XINHUA

