Earthquake Hits Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

2025-09-12 05:06:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 12. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 struck near Kyrgyzstan's Besh-Kungey today at 13:57 (GMT+6) local time, Trend reports via the Central Seismological Institute of Kyrgyzstan.

The tremor was felt in the capital, Bishkek, and in parts of neighboring Kazakhstan. Residents in Bishkek felt strong shaking with a low rumble, but no damage has been reported

The Central Seismological Institute is currently conducting further assessments to clarify the earthquake's details.

