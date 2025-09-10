WWE Angered Over Leak Of Stephanie Mcmahon And Triple H's Private Photos Online

WWE is said to be unhappy after private images of Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and their children were shared online without consent. McMahon, who currently hosts the What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon podcast, has been married to Triple H for years, and the couple is among the most high-profile figures in the wrestling industry.

The photos, taken during a family trip to Mykonos, Greece last month, showed the couple and their children enjoying time together on a boat. Sources indicate that several people within WWE view the leak as an invasion of privacy, regardless of any legal considerations.

Triple H, who serves as WWE's Chief Content Officer, was notably absent from the most recent episode of RAW. His absence was due to filming for an upcoming appearance on the Kill Tony podcast.

Triple H laughs about his viral vacation photoRevealing he's been rocking the same pair of swim trunks for 25 years 😂(Pat Mcafee Show) twitter/6ydJG2iSGQ

- FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 9, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Reacts to Photo Leak

Wrestling legend Teddy Long has weighed in on the situation, particularly addressing online comments aimed at Triple H's appearance in the leaked images. Some fans had engaged in body-shaming, prompting Long to defend the 56-year-old executive and former in-ring performer.

"Here's the thing, alright. If you get in Triple H's position, that's a lot of work. So he doesn't have time now to get in the gym and stuff like he should. He's probably getting in there when he can. Also with his schedule, you can't eat proper. You gonna sometime you are gonna eat bad or that's all you can find sometimes unless you have your meals catered, he could do that. So I don't think, I think it is he is just running right now and ain't got time to work out like he should, maybe not eating real good. But other than that... That happens to you," Long said.

Long's comments highlight the demanding nature of Triple H's role and the toll it can take on personal routines. The leak has not only raised privacy concerns but also sparked discussions about respect for public figures' personal lives.