Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Para Defends Remarks After Speaker's Show-Cause Notice

Para Defends Remarks After Speaker's Show-Cause Notice


2025-09-12 08:08:15
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra – KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed-ur-Rahman Para on Friday said as the custodian of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the speaker must speak in defence of the legislators to protect the“institution of MLA”.

The remarks of Para, the MLA from Pulwama, came after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to him for his social media post claiming the Assembly Secretariat endorsed the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

“If the speaker's office doesn't defend an elected member, it sets a dangerous precedent,” Para told PTI.

The issue is not about an individual but the institution -“the last space left to represent J&K's citizens - he said.

“Instead of faulting my concern, the speaker should have supported it,” Para added.

MENAFN12092025000215011059ID1110055724

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search