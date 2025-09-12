Para Defends Remarks After Speaker's Show-Cause Notice

Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra – KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed-ur-Rahman Para on Friday said as the custodian of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the speaker must speak in defence of the legislators to protect the“institution of MLA”.

The remarks of Para, the MLA from Pulwama, came after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to him for his social media post claiming the Assembly Secretariat endorsed the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

“If the speaker's office doesn't defend an elected member, it sets a dangerous precedent,” Para told PTI.

The issue is not about an individual but the institution -“the last space left to represent J&K's citizens - he said.

“Instead of faulting my concern, the speaker should have supported it,” Para added.