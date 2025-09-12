316 S. Koreans Return Home After Detention In U.S. Immigration Raid

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SEOUL, Sept 13 (NNN-YONHAP) – A total of 316 South Korean workers, returned home after detention in a U.S. immigration raid last week, a TV footage showed, yesterday.

A chartered plane carrying the workers and 14 foreigners, arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of the capital Seoul, at about 3:23 p.m. local time (0623 GMT).

The plane took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, about 15 hours earlier.

Their arrival came, around a week after the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raided the construction site of an electric vehicle battery plant, run by a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution on Sept 4.

Arrested were 475 individuals, including over 300 South Koreans, who had since been held at the Folkston detention centre in Georgia.

South Korean President, Lee Jae-myung expressed his worry about investment in the United States, during a press conference marking his 100 days in office on Thursday.

“As it stands, our companies will inevitably be very hesitant about direct U.S. investment,” Lee said.– NNN-YONHAP