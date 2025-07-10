Behomes Launches Behomes Hub Cashback & Networking App For Real Estate Professionals

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Behomes is announcing the launch of its new mobile app - Behomes Hub - created to connect real estate professionals, streamline day-to-day operations, and unlock new income opportunities in the UAE property market.

Core features include a professional social network for agents, brokers, developers, and investors, as well as access to exclusive service referral programs with high-value cashback.

“Our mission is to support every real estate professional in the UAE - not just with tools, but with real ways to grow income,” said Andrei Sviridenko , CEO of Behomes .

The app's built-in Wallet tracks all earnings in real time - from mortgage referrals, Golden Visas, trustee services, and referral bonuses.

With lightning-fast tools, users can generate professional PDFs and property listings in seconds, stay connected with industry peers, and manage referrals securely - all from their phone.

“We saw the need for a smarter, more rewarding ecosystem for agents - and Behomes Hub is our answer to that,” added Sviridenko.

About Behomes:

Behomes is a UAE-based IT company dedicated to developing innovative digital solutions for the real estate industry. In 2022, Behomes has launched a platform integrating CRM, off-plan property access, AI matching tools, and mortgage services for real estate brokers.

